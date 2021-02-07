Basalt Middle School transitions fifth and seventh grades to remote instruction
Basalt Middle School’s fifth and seventh grade classes will have Monday off and then transition to remote instruction through Feb. 15, two separate Roaring Fork School District news releases state.
The seventh grade transition was announced Sunday morning while the fifth grade transition was announced Sunday night.
“A student or staff member at Basalt Middle School tested positive for COVID-19,” the release states. “Families of students who may have been exposed and need to quarantine have been contacted directly.”
All basketball games and practices for BMS seventh-graders are canceled through Feb. 14.
