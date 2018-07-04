Basalt schools summer programs cancelled Thursday due to fire

Summer programs at Basalt schools have been cancelled for Thursday, as Basalt High School is serving as an evacuation site for the Lake Christine Fire that started July 3.

“Of course, our greatest concern is for the safety and well-being of our neighbors in Basalt," said Roaring Fork Schools Superintendent Rob Stein. "We are working closely with the Basalt Police Department and Red Cross to offer any support we can."

All summer programs and activities happening at Basalt elementary, middle, and high schools are cancelled for Thursday, so as to make its resources available to support emergency services and evacuation needs.

"To make sure that the focus can be on emergency efforts, we are closing our school facilities to other programs on Thursday. We will wait and see how events unfold and communicate further as we learn more," said Stein.