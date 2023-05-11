Basalt schools to hold Joy of Music showcase to close out the 2023 school year

Andrew Zakerski looks on as students perform during the 2022 Joy of Music showcase.

Basalt Middle School/Courtesy

Basalt middle and high schools are set to host their 12th annual Joy of Music showcase on Friday, capping off the school year for the band program within the schools.

An event that will allow for middle and high school students to perform a number of musical pieces that they have worked on throughout the school year, the event will also feature a food truck, as well as a silent and cake auction.

The silent auction, which is free of charge and will feature 53 items ranging from gift cards to free kayaking voyages, will accept bidding through Friday and can be found on the Basalt Band Boosters auction website.

Basalt Middle School Communications Coordinator Beth Shand said the event has students ranging from fifth grade to 12th eager for an exciting day.

“All of these students are ecstatic to be able to share their music with friends and families on a day like this,” Shand said. “It’s an exciting event and it gives students an opportunity to highlight the work they have put in on all the numbers that they have pieced together throughout the year.”

Not only will the event be a great opportunity for students to showcase their hard work throughout the year, but it will also bid farewell to Basalt Middle and High School band teacher Andrew Zakerski, who will be departing following the end of the school year to join Aspen’s buddy program.

“I’m excited for the opportunity that has presented itself but I’m definitely going to miss the interactions that I have with these kids on a day by day basis,” said Zakerski.

With the event, Zakerski said that those in attendance can expect up to 25 performances from multiple small groups of students.

An event that will cost $25 for adults, $10 for students and will be free for those kindergarten and under, the cost to attend will grant participants free access to the Taqueria El Yaqui food truck that will be in attendance.

The food truck will have a limited menu. Meals available will include tacos, quesadillas and taquitos.

The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Basalt High School, 600 Southside Drive.