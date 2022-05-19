Basalt seniors use caddy skills for college scholarships

Basalt High School senior Kyle Murray. Courtesy photo



Samuel Sherry and Kyle Murray are proof that if you’re passionate about something, there’s likely a scholarship to be had for following that passion. In this case, it’s golf caddying.

Both Sherry and Murray received the Chick Evans Scholarship for Caddies this year, earning them full tuition and housing at the University of Colorado. The two are both seniors at Basalt High school and are both caddies at the Roaring Fork Club.

Similarly, both boys began golfing at a young age because their dads got them involved. They’ve both spent between six and seven summers caddying at the club.

“As a caddy I help golfers have an easy round. I’ve started giving help on the greens, like where to putt it and how to hit the shots. I help, especially if they don’t know the course well. A caddy makes it a fun and easy experience for the golfers,” Sherry said.

Murray played varsity golf all four years of high school, and was involved with the National Honor Society and peer tutoring during his senior year.

Sherry was only able to play golf for the school his junior year. He was busy with football and baseball the rest of the time. He also picked up playing frisbee golf during Covid. As part of his capstone, he and a classmate built a 9-hole frisbee golf course around the school.

Both boys are headed to CU next year, Murray said that while he is undecided regarding his major, he was accepted into civil engineering. He said he’s also interested in mechanical engineering and business finance. He said he plans to still golf for fun, and also said he might try to walk on to the CU golf team.

Sherry plans to study business and get into real estate. Both boys will continue to caddy during their summer breaks.

Murray’s advice for incoming freshmen is simple.

“I would say that high school is a different experience. You have to work hard toward your future. Everything requires dedication, especially trying to meet new friends,” Murray said. “Always stay positive and work toward your goals.”

Sherry said he would like to thank the Roaring Fork Club for the opportunity to caddy and for the help they provide through the scholarship.

“I like the connections I’m able to make with a lot of the successful golfers at the club,” Sherry said. “I also enjoy getting to be outside working in the summer and be around golfing. If I’m not caddying, I’ll usually be golfing somewhere.”