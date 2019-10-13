Battlement incident triggers county-wide alert by mistake

A shelter in place alert for Eldora and Placer Drive in Battlement Mesa Sunday evening was sent county-wide by mistake, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement had responded to a man with a gun threatening to shoot himself, and one shot was fired late Sunday evening, according to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe.

It does not appear that anyone had been harmed, Stowe said.

“We have people on scene, they’re just trying to de-escalate it,” he said.

The incident, which involves one person, had been ongoing for several hours, Stowe said, but after the shot was fired authorities sent the alert to keep people safe.

This post will be updated