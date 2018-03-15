Battlement Mesa raid leads to six arrests in recent weeks

An approximate three-month investigation by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office ended this week with two more arrests at a residence in Battlement Mesa that was searched and identified as a source of narcotics and gang activity, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

From Jan. 2018 to March 2018, officers took multiple reports of property crimes, specifically, vehicle thefts, thefts from vehicles, and a burglary in western Garfield County, a Sherrif Office press release issued Thursday morning states.

Because the residence was approximately 500 feet from the boundary of an elementary school, it became an immediate priority to investigators, according to the press release.

On March 13, a narcotics-related search warrant was executed at the residence and officers found forged documents, drug paraphernalia, and documents pertaining to narcotics distribution were recovered, according to the release.

Through the investigation, officers identified six suspects residing in or frequenting the residence.