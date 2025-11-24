Beaver Creek delays Opening Day

There will be warm chocolate chip cookies, as usual, on Wednesday at Beaver Creek, but there won’t be any first turns of the season. The resort announced Monday that it is no longer opening as planned on Wednesday due to a lack of snow and warm temperatures.

“The base of the resort is the big issue,” said Eric Dunn, the resort’s communications manager. “We’ve been able to connect down to Allie’s Cabin elevation, and below that is where we struggled with temps. We haven’t been able to make snow around the clock or even at night sometimes.”

A stretch of cold weather will move into the Colorado mountains on Monday night into Tuesday and Dunn said snowmaking teams are prepared to take full advantage of the shift in temperature.

“They will be working around the clock to get the conditions and quality that we come to expect at Beaver Creek ready for when we do open,” he said.

A new opening date will be announced soon, the resort said in an announcement.

“We don’t have a super definitive date, but I can say that it probably will not be a long delay,” Dunn said. “The goal is a pretty short turnaround to hopefully announce opening.”

The last time Beaver Creek delayed its Opening Day was in 2021. The resort was scheduled to open on Nov. 24, but ultimately opened on Nov. 29 .

ail Mountain opened as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 14 — despite temperatures in the village reaching the low 60s and a lack of natural snow. Some 2,000 vertical feet higher on the mountain, the man-made snow surface was well prepared for the resort’s Opening Day, and crowds were pleasantly surprised with how well it was riding.

Both the Swingsville and Ramshorn runs opened, and Ramshorn was bisected into two different runs at the bottom, reducing any possibility of a potential bottleneck as skiers and snowboarders approached the chairlift.

The Mountain Top Express (Chair 4) was the only chair running out of Mid-Vail, which served as the base area, and with two loading points, there were no lines longer than a few minutes throughout the day.

While there will be no skiing and snowboarding on Wednesday, there will still be festivities, including free cookies, a cookie competition, tree lighting, ice skating and more, for travelers arriving for the holidays.

The full schedule of events can be found at BeaverCreek.com/explore-the-resort/activities/signature-events .

Beaver Creek will host the Birds of Prey World Cup men’s races on Dec. 4-7. The resort has been working closely with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation to prepare for the races and an announcement about the upcoming event is imminent.

— John LaConte contributed reporting

Original reporting from Vail Daily