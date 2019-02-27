Become your own healthcare advocate at Valley View’s Community Health Fair

Where: Valley View Hospital Conference Rooms 2A, B, C, D (Located next to the new Café), 1906 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs

Community members can get quick, low cost blood draws, free health screenings, as well as learn about the vast amount of community nonprofit resources, at upcoming blood draw and health fair events

Going into its 17th year, Valley View Hospital is offering community members throughout the Roaring Fork Valley a quick and easy opportunity to become their own healthcare advocates.

Did you know that Americans use preventative healthcare services at about half the recommended rate? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that chronic diseases are responsible for 7 out of 10 deaths every year and account for 75 percent of the nation's health spending, yet these diseases are mostly preventable when detected early through the appropriate screenings.

With its upcoming Bood Draw and Health Fair events (see factbox), Valley View hopes to provide local residents with the education and resources necessary to take charge of their personal healthcare. If you've never been to Valley View's Health Fair, consider the following reasons why this year should be the year you become your own healthcare advocate.

Low cost

These Health Fair events are especially helpful for those who don't have health insurance coverage, but many people with health insurance often attend the Health Fair to enjoy savings..

"Frequently, people need to get blood drawn multiple times per year for various issues, and sometimes your copay or deductibles cost more than it would at the Health Fair," said Lydia Senn, Healthquest Coordinator and Exercise Physiologist at Valley View.

The standard Health Fair profile is $45 and includes a lot of information. WIth one blood draw, Health Fair attendees can get results about their cholesterol, glucose, electrolytes, kidney function, triglycerides, liver function, magnesium and thyroid.

Without getting more blood drawn than what's taken for the standard profile, patients can also opt in for the following tests for additional costs:

PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), $35

CBC, $20

Hemoglobin A1C (tests for diabetes), $30

Vitamin D 25 Hydroxy Screening, $50

Colorectal kits, $15

Testostorone Total, $40

C Reactive Protein, $35

Vitamin B12, $20

Valley View added the Tetostorone Total, C Reactive Protein, and Vitamin B12 options this year. These tests were something the community said it wanted via recent health surveys, Senn said.

Quick results, helpful next steps

Anyone who gets their blood work done at one of the Health Fair events should expect to see results within about a week, Senn said. But what do you do with your results when you get them?

Senn said there are plenty of ways to make sure Health Fair attendees are making the best use out of their new healthcare knowledge. Valley View will be hosting a free wrap-up Heart Health Doc Talk given by Dr. Michael Rubinstein on May 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Valley View in Conference Rooms 2 C & D. It is a valuable opportunity for the public to learn about the risk factors of heart disease, as well as ask questions about their own screening results. For anyone who attends one of the earlier Health Fair events, you can also bring their results to a subsequent Health Fair to discuss at the Ask a Healthcare Provider table.

"The Health Fair events are excellent opportunities to get face time with local health care providers. We have health care professionals at every screening station, as well as an Ask a Healthcare Provider table to go over health related questions or blood draw results." Senn said. "We really strive to make it a fun community event."

Various health-related nonprofit organizations are also set up at the Health Fairs as vendors, which helps educate community members about all of the wonderful — and often free — services that are available to them.

Personal healthcare advocacy

Learning important preventative screening information can help people make healthier choices. This is especially true for those who aren't practicing good habits when it comes to preventative screenings.

Too often, people get into the habit of only seeing a doctor when something is wrong, but a lot of things that could be going on with your health can remain silent, without symptoms.

"The blood draw and other health related screenings are important to assess if a person is at high risk for disease," Senn said. "It's a preventative tool."

Lindsey Sidener, spokeswoman for Valley View, said young people who might not be in the habit of seeing a primary physician for annual physicals can really benefit from obtaining this baseline level data.

Fun, community event

Over the course of the four events, Valley View expects anywhere from 1,300 to 2,500 people to attend. But Senn said the lines are never too long and they move quickly.

"We'll have live music at the Health Fairs, and 25 to 35 nonprofit vendors," Sidener said. "We're also offering a contest for a free helicopter ride."

The helicopter ride will be honored at the New Castle Health Fair on March 16, or at the Carbondale Health Fair on April 13. To enter the contest, visit Valley View on Facebook and you must like, share or comment on the pinned post about the helicopter ride. You can enter until March 5 at 10 a.m. for the New Castle Health Fair, and until April 2 at 10 a.m. for the Carbondale Health Fair. The flight will leave from Valley View Hospital at a time to be coordinated between the winners and Classic Air Medical. For more information, visit http://www.vvh.org/health-fair/ride-contest.