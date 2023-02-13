Bed Bath and Beyond in Glenwood Springs is closing

Bed Bath and Beyond at the Glenwood Meadows is going out of business.

John Stroud/ Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs Bed Bath & Beyond at Glenwood Meadows will be closing soon, with little information about when or what might take its place.

After the corporation announced defaulting on loans , it caused the company to have to close additional stores throughout the nation this year. Glenwood Springs, as well as its Grand Junction location, were added to the list of closures.

“They’ve been really vague about everything, but everything is on sale,” said Lisa Parmelee, operations manager for the Glenwood store.

Parmelee said that the location is no longer taking coupons, but memberships are still being honored. The current discounts are around 10 to 20%, with some of the holiday stuff marked down to 50%.

She said the discounts will get progressively higher throughout the next month or two.

The Bed Bath and Beyond location at the Glenwood Meadows is liquidating its inventory after it was added to the list of store closures recently.

John Stroud/Post Independent

There is no word on the date the store will completely close, and the property management company was not at liberty to discuss who might be filling the location, though they did say they were optimistic about filling the space quickly.