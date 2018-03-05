 Belle of the Bel Canto | PostIndependent.com

Belle of the Bel Canto

Chelsea Self / Post Independent |

Sopris Elementary School student Julia Czajka sings along with other students during the Aspen Music Festival and School's Maroon Bel Canto Children's Chorus rehearsal after school on Monday. Schools from around the valley rehearse in small groups once a week to gear up for four mass rehearsals that take place throughout the school year. This week, students practice for a mass rehearsal on Wednesday and a concert taking place on April 25 at Harris Concert Hall in Aspen.