‘Berry Special Weekend’ to be held in lieu of Strawberry Days

In this 2019 file photo, young kids have fun riding the train at the park after the 122nd annual Strawberry Days Parade.



The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association is working with local businesses and organizations to celebrate the spirit of Strawberry Days with a Berry Special Weekend from June 18-20, according to a news release.

A Berry Special Weekend was the result of a few downtown merchants coming to the chamber asking for a way to mark the weekend, said Angie Anderson, Chamber Resort Association president.

“We made the decision several months ago to not move forward with Strawberry Days,” Anderson said. “We really are marking this as a way to get summer officially started.”

Restaurants may be offering special menu items featuring strawberries, shops may have specials and some organizations are planning activities.

The chamber will be hosting a “Reverse Parade” where businesses and community members will be invited to decorate their windows or yards, the release states.

Glenwood Springs Outdoors Stock Manager Kai Dunbar is looking forward to a Berry Special Weekend, saying it’s a relief for businesses and the public alike.

It’s honestly just a relief, a relief for the general public and locals to feel like life is still out there and we can all get together and continue doing what we need to do,” Dunbar said. “Just to see some tourism starting to come back into town is really a relief for locals and especially downtown businesses.”

Anna Campanello, co-owner of Kaleidoscoops, isn’t located downtown, but is also encouraged by the decisions to go forward with a Berry Special Weekend.

“Anything that brings people into town in the summer is going to bring people into our store for ice cream,” Campanello said. “As long as they are conducting it safely and doing everything they can to do to keep everyone safe, it is a good thing for Glenwood Springs.”

For more information on a Berry Special Weekend, go to https://glenwoodchamber.com/berryspecial/ .

