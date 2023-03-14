Best in the West: Colorado Extreme 10U A team wins state in inaugural season

The Colorado Extreme 12U A hockey team lifts up a state Colorado Amateur Hockey Association title banner in Denver on Sunday.

Sheldon Wolitski/Courtesy

Two game-winning overtime goals led Colorado Extreme Hockey’s 10U A team to a state Colorado Amatuer Hockey Association title in Denver this past weekend. This marks the first time an inaugural team has won a youth state title in Colorado.

Colorado Extreme was started on a new rink built in Carbondale by Sheldon Wolitski. The program includes 6U, 8U and 10U teams.

“The kids never got down — they stuck to their game and kept playing with heart,” Wolitski said. “The spirit was very high on the bench and they never gave up.”

In game one, Extreme beat Boulder 4-2. Cyrus Tangbau led the Extreme with two goals.

Extreme came back in game two to beat West Elk 3-1. Extreme’s Luke Hoover led the effort with two goals.

In game three, Extreme lost to Foothills 4-3.

By game four, Hoover would pick up an overtime winner against Boulder as the Extreme picked up a 4-3 win to go on to the championship.

Things got even more anxiety-ridden in the championship as the Extreme collected the title win against West Elk in double overtime. Again it was Hoover who nabbed the game-winning goal.

“Two great goals, and that is what you need from your captain (Hoover),” Wolitski said. “We came back to win every game.”