Beware of rocks on area roadways amid wet weather

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Offices is advising motorists to be careful driving on Colorado Highway 82 and other area roadways where there’s a potential for rockfall.

Steady rain overnight brought down some smaller boulders on the roadway at mile markers 5, 7 and 11 on Highway 82, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook Post. Also, boulders were reported on Interstate 70 at mile marker 120 in Glenwood Canyon, about 2 miles west of where the current rockfall mitigation work is underway.

There was also one report of mud coming across Midland Avenue this morning. Motorists are advised to use caution as the rain continues today.

The National Weather Service calls for a continuing showers before 11 a.m. in the Glenwood Springs area, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Skies are expected to clear partially this afternoon, with a high near 56, but a continued 30 percent chance of precipitation, according to the day’s forecast.