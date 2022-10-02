BHS teacher named ELD Teacher of the Year

Jesus Rios Vera

Basalt High School teacher Jesus Rios Vera has been named Secondary English Language Development Teacher of Year Award by the Colorado Association for Bilingual Education (CABE).

“Jesús is a thoughtful, talented and dedicated instructor,” Amy Fairbanks, the district’s Director of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education, said in a district news release. “His techniques help his students learn and grow because he leverages bilingualism as a vehicle for teaching. We are fortunate to have his positivity and expertise in our CLDE Department.”

According to the release, the award recognizes exceptionally skilled and dedicated teachers in a bilingual or English language development program who distinguish themselves as outstanding advocates for emerging bilingual students and families; who play active and useful roles in their communities; and who have a proven ability to inspire Emerging Bilingual students of various backgrounds to excel.

“Jesus is an incredible English Language Development teacher who makes his classes engaging while holding students accountable to high expectations,” BHS Assistant Principal Megan Hartmann said. “He makes sure that all of his students feel welcomed and supported and that they feel a sense of belonging at Basalt High School.”

Rios Vera is to be honored along with others who have contributed significantly to the education of Colorado’s Emerging Bilingual Students at the CABE 2022 Awards Gala on Oct. 13.