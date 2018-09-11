Big birthday bash in Glenwood Springs on Saturday

A rare and historic event will be celebrated this Saturday in Glenwood Springs.

The Hotel Colorado and Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves are joining together to mark their respective 125th birthdays, with a jam-packed, family-friendly day of history, art, dancing, music and more.

"The Birthday Bash is an opportunity to celebrate a momentous occasion. It's not every day you turn 125," said Christian Henny, general manager of the Hotel Colorado.

The event came together when David Anselmo, co-owner of Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves, approached Henny about combining efforts to host an event celebrating the rare achievement by both businesses.

"We've been planning this event for nine months. It's rewarding to see it come together," Anselmo said.

Events get started at 8 a.m. Saturday with a pancake breakfast by the Rotary Club under the Grand Avenue Bridge in the new community gathering space on Seventh Street.

Festivities will move across the Colorado River at 10 a.m. with a group walk over the pedestrian bridge to Sixth Street.

Once across the bridge, activities will fill Sixth Street in front of the hotel and all the way east to the Vapor Caves.

A blessing by Ute Elders and community faith leaders will begin at 10:45 a.m.

Children's activities will begin at 11 a.m. with Dr. Noise, who will entertain kids and adults with his multimedia and live productions. Entertainment will continue at noon with a magic show with Magic Greg.

Visiting dignitaries will give a presentation at 1 p.m., and Ute elders and royalty will perform Native American dances wearing traditional regalia at 1:30 p.m.

A showcase of artifacts and memorabilia from the Hotel and the Vapor Caves and recent donations by the Van Rosenburg family will be on display in the Colorado Room by the Glenwood Springs Historical Society.

And the Glenwood Springs Arts Guild is bringing back its Fall Arts Festival Show and Sale for a one-time event.

Glenwood Vaudeville will perform at 3 p.m., with free cake and ice cream to celebrate the big event at 4 p.m.

As day transitions into night, music will fill the Glenwood Springs historic district as Skywave takes the stage at 5 p.m. Headliner Chris Daniels and the Kings will close out the music on the stage Saturday night.

The bash will wrap up from 7-9 p.m. when the Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves will give free access to the vapor caves, and coupons for two-for-one access to the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort will be handed out to attendees while supplies last.

