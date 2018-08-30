Big names headline vet, first-responder suicide awareness benefit on Saturday

Parachute will host the Rally, Rumble and Rock at the River this Saturday, Sept. 1, at Cottonwood Park, featuring some big blast-from-the-rock 'n' roll-past names who will take the main stage.

Headlining the event will be former Poison front man Bret Michaels. And, rock guitarist Lita Ford, who got her start in the late 1970s as the lead guitarist of the Runaways, also will take the stage Saturday in Parachute.

The concert will start at 4 p.m. Opening bands performing will be Burning Red, Dead Cowboyz and Chance Gallagher.

The fundraising event organized by Rock Jam is meant to raise awareness of veteran and first responder suicide rates and promote prevention resources.

"Because Oktoberfest in Parachute has historically been well supported by the community, we felt that using it as a platform to raise awareness about social issues would add meaning to the event," event organizer Misty Aaberg said.

"Something I've also been passionate about is suicide prevention, and even beyond that, suicide prevention for veterans and first responders," she said.

A portion of the event proceeds will go the VA, and to area law enforcement and EMTs.

A pre-party and motorcycle rally will kick off the event at noon at the Warehouse in Grand Junction. The rally/ride will make its way east at 2 p.m., arriving in Parachute by 4 p.m.

To join the motorcycle ride there will be a $15 registration fee collected at the Warehouse, 2565 American Way, Grand Junction.

Once at Cottonwood Park there will be a presentation on suicide prevention resources, and a contest for the most patriotic motorcycle.

General admission for the concert is $38, with pit passes going for $52.

Camping is also available. For more information go to http://www.rock jamco.com or call 970-6976499.