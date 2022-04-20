Big & Rich to play Garfield County Fair

Country music band Big & Rich.

Submitted / Garfield County

Country music sensation Big & Rich is headlining the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo, a news release states.

“Known as America’s ‘Technicolor Cowboys,’ Big Kenny Alphin and John Rich (Big & Rich) first took the country music scene by storm in 2004 with their triple-platinum hit record, ‘Horse of a Different Color,’” the release states. “That album introduced the world to their seminal hit, ‘Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),’ which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group.”

According to the group’s biography, Alphin and Rich are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers and entertainers. Together, they are one of the most truly original musical forces ever unleashed on a welcoming world.

Big & Rich has earned numerous Grammy, Academy of Country Music, Country Music Awards and Country Music Television accolades and awards, the release states. But the duo is also known for supporting a plethora of humanitarian efforts, children’s hospitals, underprivileged children in foreign countries and our military veterans.

“I want to be a fun and entertaining positive voice and entity in my community, in the country and in the world,” Alphin said in the release. “I hope people know that those are the things that are important to me. And when they leave a Big & Rich concert, they should feel like they’ve just witnessed the greatest show on Earth.”

Slated for the opening act is Jennifer Belle, who has captivated country music fans with her hit album, “Heart First,” earning the California native “New Country Artist of the Year,” and “New Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year” nominations, the release states.

Tickets went on sale on garfieldcountyfair.com at 8 a.m. April 15.

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo is slated for Aug. 1-7 at the fairgrounds, at 1001 Railroad Ave. in Rifle.