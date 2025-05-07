Bike Rodeos in New Castle and Rifle coming up in the next couple weekends

The New Castle and Rifle police departments are having their bike rodeos in the later half of May so get your bicycles ready.

Both bike rodeos will have a bike raffle, obstacle course, free BBQ lunch, free helmets, bike tune-ups and a chance to meet local officers from New Castle and Rifle. There will be vendors at both events, but they will be different.

New Castle PD’s bike rodeo will have goodie bags to be given away, a dunk tank and a foam machine.

Rifle PD’s bike rodeo is themed as “Get Out and Explore” and celebrates the freedom and adventure that biking brings.

Sgt. Nick Flaten from the RPD is part of the bike patrol unit, part of the team running the Bike Rodeo this year and he talked about why they hold a Bike Rodeo.

“This is our main community event that we host every year,” Flaten said in an email. “It allows us to not only teach and promote bike safety, but also to positively engage with hundreds of children and their families.”

Prior to the event, Flaten said that participants receive free bike helmets and bicycle checks to make sure everything is working correctly.

“They’re taught bike safety and the rules of the road by a Rifle PD officer,” Flaten said. “They also have a chance to win a bike in the raffle.”

Flaten loves watching the kids have fun on the obstacle course and seeing the positive interactions between them and the officers.

“Unfortunately I can’t do any bike tricks,” he said. “The kids can probably do much better tricks than I can.”

The Rifle Police Department Bike Rodeo will be from 9 a.m to noon on Saturday, May 17 at the Rifle Police Department, 201 E. 18 St. in Rifle.

The New Castle Police Department Bike Rodeo will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 31 at Elk Creek Elementary, 804 W. Main St. in New Castle.