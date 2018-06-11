 Biographical information about Greg Lopez | PostIndependent.com

DENVER (AP) — Greg Lopez of Elizabeth is running as a Republican for Colorado governor in the 2018 primary election. Here are some biographical details.

NAME: Greg Lopez.

AGE: 53 (Born June 7, 1964).

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, New Mexico State University.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Parker mayor, 1992-1996.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Restaurateur; president, GNL Concepts, business/management consulting firm; director, ACE Scholarship Foundation; president/CEO, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Denver; director, U.S. Small Business Administration, Colorado district (2008-2014).

MILITARY: U.S. Air Force, 1983-1987.

FAMILY: Married to wife Lisa. They have two children.

SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @Lopez4Governor, Facebook.com/GregLopezForGovernor and Instagram.com/lopezforgovernor. Website: http://www.greglopez4governor.com