Biographical information about Greg Lopez
June 11, 2018
NAME: Greg Lopez.
AGE: 53 (Born June 7, 1964).
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, New Mexico State University.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Parker mayor, 1992-1996.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Restaurateur; president, GNL Concepts, business/management consulting firm; director, ACE Scholarship Foundation; president/CEO, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Denver; director, U.S. Small Business Administration, Colorado district (2008-2014).
MILITARY: U.S. Air Force, 1983-1987.
FAMILY: Married to wife Lisa. They have two children.
SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @Lopez4Governor, Facebook.com/GregLopezForGovernor and Instagram.com/lopezforgovernor. Website: http://www.greglopez4governor.com