Biographical information on Jared Polis

Jared Polis

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Polis of Boulder is running as a Democrat for Colorado governor in the 2018 primary election. Here are some biographical details.NAME: Jared Polis.

AGE: 43 (Born May 12, 1975).

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, Princeton University.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: U.S. representative, 2009-present. Colorado State Board of Education member, 2001-2006.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Entrepreneur. Founder, ProFlowers. Co-founder, American Information Systems and Techstars.

FAMILY: Polis has two children with his partner, Marlon.

SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @PolisforCO, Facebook.com/PolisForColorado and Instagram.com/jaredpolis. Website: http://www.polisforcolorado.com/