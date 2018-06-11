Biographical information on Jared Polis
AGE: 43 (Born May 12, 1975).
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, Princeton University.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: U.S. representative, 2009-present. Colorado State Board of Education member, 2001-2006.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Entrepreneur. Founder, ProFlowers. Co-founder, American Information Systems and Techstars.
FAMILY: Polis has two children with his partner, Marlon.
SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @PolisforCO, Facebook.com/PolisForColorado and Instagram.com/jaredpolis. Website: http://www.polisforcolorado.com/