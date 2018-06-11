Biographical information on Mike Johnston

NAME: Mike Johnston.

AGE: 43 (Born Nov. 17, 1974).

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, Yale University; Master’s, education, Harvard University; J.D., Yale University Law School.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: State senator, 2009-2016. Education adviser to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Former high school principal, Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts. Former school teacher, Teach for America, Mississippi.

Recommended Stories For You

FAMILY: Married to wife Courtney. They have three children.

SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @MikeJohnstonCO, Facebook.com/MikeJohnstonCO and Instagram.com/mikejohnstonco. Website: http://www.mikejohnstonforcolorado.com/