Birds of Prey World Cup races at Beaver Creek are a go

Despite a lack of early-season snowfall that has delayed Beaver Creek’s scheduled opening on Wednesday, the annual Birds of Prey World Cup races are still set to take flight next week, starting with an opening downhill on Friday.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation on Tuesday gave the green light for three men’s races to proceed following a positive snow control. This year’s men’s races were initially scheduled to open with an additional Thursday downhill on Dec. 4, but that race has been tentatively removed from the schedule. If the weather cooperates and snow production progresses, the Vail Valley Foundation — which is the organizing committee for the annual races — said the schedule will revert to the original program.

As is, following Tuesday’s snow control, the Birds of Prey race slate includes a downhill on Friday, Dec. 5, followed by a super-G on Dec. 6 and a giant slalom on Dec. 7.

All village festivities will continue as planned, kicking off Thursday, Dec. 4 at noon with free live music in Birds of Prey Way and back -to-back showings of Warren Miller’s new movie “SNO-CIETY” at the Vilar Performing Arts Center that evening.

For more information, visit BCWorldCup.com .