Bite into fresh Western Slope produce this week at Glenwood Springs’ Market on 7th event

A vendor gives a smile for the camera during a Glenwood Springs Market on 7th event.

Glenwood DDA/courtesy

Some of the freshest produce Western Slope cultivators have to offer is set to furnish downtown Glenwood Springs on Tuesday.

The first of its summer series, Market on 7th begins June 20 and is slated for 4:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Bethel Plaza, 704 Grand Ave. It runs June 20-Sept. 19, taking only the July 4 holiday off.

“We have over 30 vendors that should be participating,” said Jillian Sutherland, Glenwood Springs’ executive director. “Of those vendors, we have five that are produce. We have a great selection of farmers that are participating.”

Since beginning in 2005, this farmers market has continued to be a cherished pastime for many valley consumers. And every year visitors can browse crispy and delicious vegetables and fruits grown and produced right here in Colorado: Palisade peaches, Olathe sweet corn, local honey, jams, even dry beans.

A vendor helps a customer during a Glenwood Springs Market on 7th event. Glenwood DDA/Courtesy

But what makes this year’s aura of Market on 7th so special is how its vendors have extended to cover both sides of Bethel Plaza, Sutherland noted. In the past, vendors and their tents typically have occupied the east side of Seventh Street, near Cooper Avenue.

Now, on Tuesday, vendors will be located east and west of the Grand Avenue Bridge, with live performances smack dab in the middle of everything, at Bethel Plaza.

“It’s going to be really robust and fun,” Sutherland said.

One thing to keep in mind, Market on 7th is a rebranded name, and it wasn’t always operated by the DDA. Formerly the Glenwood Downtown Market, the city revoked the event’s permit from its organizing entity after a vendor suffered serious burns during a propane incident in 2022. Glenwood’s DDA then inherited hosting duties for the market.

This means this marks the first full season the DDA is operating Market on 7th, which Sutherland said has received significant support from two major benefactors. The DDA received two $10,000 sponsorships from local accounting firm Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C. and FirstBank, while the city itself covered $4,000 in permitting fees, Sutherland said.

“Those sponsorships and community involvement have been really amazing to see,” she said. “That’s what makes it possible.”

Jars of honey showcased by a Market and 7th vendor. Glenwood DDA/Courtesy

A major benefit the Glenwood market has offered over the years is supplying fresh groceries to people participating in Colorado’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children. Support from sponsorships and community participation also helped support the hire of event Market Manager Chrissy Lee-Manes, owner of HōMSTED in downtown Glenwood.

“We are going to be participating in the WIC and SNAP programs,” Lee-Manes said. “These are programs for lower-income people. They have to apply to them, and they can use them for fresh produce, which is a great thing we are offering at our market.”

What’s most pleasing to see for Lee-Manes and Sutherland during the market falls on the people frenzy itself. Sure, local residents show up in droves, but since the market is easily accessible via the Grand Avenue footbridge, out-of-town guests of the famous Hotel Colorado tend to mosey over to get their fix of artisans, food vendors and live tunes.

“As a business owner downtown,” Lee-Manes said, “I want nothing more than to see vibrancy in downtown.”

A vendor holds a sweater during a Glenwood Springs Market on 7th event. Glenwood DDA/Courtesy

That vibrancy means people are getting treated to so many unique booths and activities set for this year’s series:

• Enchanted Kingdom LLC will have balloons for kids; the city’s park and recreation department will also have kids activities

• Each market includes live music under the Grand Avenue bridge

• Food vendors include local nonprofit Mountain Valley Greenhouse, Carbondale’s Flower and the Bean, Hogback Farm, Mt. Garfield Fruit & Vegetables and more

Sutherland’s personal Market on 7th favorite is nabbing some fresh kale or spinach to saute at home. When Palisade Peaches are in season later on, she saves them for dessert, saying, “It’s the best way to end any meal, in my opinion.”

“It’s such a great opportunity for artisans, but it’s also great to get groceries,” she said. “I’m so excited to see the community at the market again. I think it’s going to be really fun.”

For more information on Market and 7th, visit https://www.glenwoodspringsdda.com/market-on-7th/