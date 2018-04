DENVER (AP) — Blizzard conditions have shut down Interstate 70 and other roads in eastern Colorado.

A 90-mile (145 kilometer) stretch of I-70 was shut down between Limon to the Kansas border Friday as winds gusting to over 60 mph on the plains caused whiteout conditions.

Besides urging against travel, the National Weather Service is warning ranchers to protect young, vulnerable livestock from the wind, snow and cold.