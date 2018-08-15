BLM announces the 113 fire is controlled

The Bureau of Land management announced Wednesday that the 113 Fire, which ignited next to Interstate 70 in South Canyon last Wednesday, was controlled on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

According to a statement, the final investigation report indicated the fire started as a result of an "undetermined human cause."

"Remember, we are still under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions throughout the County," the Garfield County Sheriff's Office statement said.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office also thanked numerous other departments and agencies for their assistance in controlling the fire as well as Local, Subway and City Market for keeping the first responders fed.

The fire caused significant delays Aug. 8, and shut down eastbound and westbound lanes on I-70 for a brief stretch around 4 p.m. Once the fire was contained, both eastbound lanes opened up to traffic, while the right lane westbound and the shoulder remained closed until 9 p.m. causing traffic to back up throughout Glenwood Springs.