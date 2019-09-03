Blown tires causes early morning traffic on I-70 eastbound near Canyon Creek
At approximately 7:28 a.m. Colorado State Patrol received a call that a VW sedan had blown its tires and was blocking one eastbound lane along Interstate 70 at mile marker 111 east of Canyon Creek.
According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Lewis, both lanes reopened to traffic at 8:12 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
