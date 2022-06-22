Blues, soul and Southern Roots: Atlanta-based Eddie 9V brings rhythm twang to Rifle’s Ute Theater

Eddie 9V

Phil Einsohn

In any performance by original blues-rock-guitarist Eddie 9V, all bases are covered.

“The sax player in our band says everybody gets a piece,” Eddie 9V front man Brooks Mason said. “It’s a whole stacked band.”

Consisting of Mason’s inflecting hoarse voice and his blues guitar scribbling through the acoustics, Eddie 9V brings this musical ethos to Rifle, performing live at The Ute Theater and Events Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased online at https://utetheater.com/event/eddie-9v/ or at the box office.

Typically complete with keyboards, saxophone, drums, bass and raspy riffs from Mason’s guitar, the Atlanta-based artist furnishes his performances with a fast-paced, bluesy atmosphere reminiscent of Muddy Waters on pep pills.

“It’s just a whole lotta energy,” Mason said of the upcoming performance. “Basically, the band fires off and on all cylinders, man.”

Eddie 9V is a product of the roots-and-blues-clubs circuit in Atlanta. Inspired by legends like Al Green, Percy Sledge and of course Muddy Waters, Brooks began emulating these sounds in Southern barbecue venues at age 15. Mason has since then released two albums: 2019’s “Left my Soul in Memphis” and, more recently, “Little Black Flies.”

Mixed into his formula is Mason’s unique ability to turn his lyrics into something one of a kind. Mason originally began as a drummer, and his uncle, Uncle Brian, would improvise and slur new lyrics as the family lead vocalist.

“He’d get a few drinks in him and start making up words to the songs,” Mason said of Uncle Brian. “I really learned how to talk to an audience in front of him.”

This marks Eddie 9V’s fourth time playing in Colorado and his first appearance at the Ute Theater.

Ute Theater Manager Anna Kaiser said Tuesday the Western Garfield County venue is happy to bring back original blues and rock bands with the likes of Eddie 9V.

“That was a good spring lineup, but I think getting back to our blues and country and rock acts is going to be a nice little change,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of other blues/rock bands that have graced our stage, and he’s kind of a new upcoming younger artist that we’re happy to welcome.”

There’s no hiding that Rifle is pretty busy this upcoming weekend. Downtown has its annual farmers market. The city’s Little League baseball circuit is scheduled. This could affect ticket sales and attendance.

Kaiser said this reality could also give Friday concert goers a more personal experience when Eddie 9V starts to jam.

“Definitely,” she said. “And our theater only holds about 300 people, so it’s definitely an intimate experience every time you come.”

Mason said the clean air and the rugged mountains are why it’s one of his favorite regions of the U.S., he said. But while he looks forward to coming back, he really looks forward to performing his Southern Comfort to the music lovers of Rifle.

“It’s gonna be a fun event for all,” he said. “If you dig roots music and soul music and blues, you can’t miss it.” Check out more of Eddie 9V’s music at https://www.eddie9volt.com/about