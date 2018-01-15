Boarder arrested after crash, confrontation on Aspen Mountain

Police arrested a snowboarder last week after he allegedly ran over a skier at high speed and then assaulted two Aspen Skiing Co. employees who attempted to yank his ski pass, according to police reports.

Michael McKiernan, 24, of Aspen, was charged with disorderly conduct based on the account of several witnesses who saw the crash, though he adamantly claimed he did not hit the skier, according to the reports.

Joe Powers, 56, of Naperville, Illinois, said Monday that he was about 200 yards up the Little Nell run on Aspen Mountain about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when he was blindsided by a snowboarder.

"I never saw him," said Powers. "His board took my legs out, and I was on my back. By the time I figured out what happened, he was taking his board off and running through the crowd."

Police reports quote three individuals who said they saw McKiernan crash into Powers and not stop. One woman, who called 911 and followed McKiernan and his girlfriend after they left the area around the Silver Queen Gondola, said "it was so crazy that someone would act like this," the reports state.

A 70-year-old ski instructor with Skico told police he'd finished for the day and was standing near the gondola when he saw a snowboarder coming down the hill really fast, according to the reports.

"He said he watched the snowboarder hit a skier from behind," the reports state.

The instructor said he confronted McKiernan "and asked for his ski pass," according to the reports. McKiernan first began yelling and cursing at him, then McKiernan's girlfriend stepped up and began cursing at him, as well.

"He said the girlfriend pushed him so he pushed her back," according to the reports. "(The instructor) said the boarder guy then pushed him several times until he fell to the ground."

Another witness said the girlfriend "was attempting to stab everyone with her ski poles," the reports state.

A different Skico employee also confronted McKiernan in an attempt to pull his pass and told police McKiernan "began throwing punches, which mainly all missed but one did make contact with Jensen's face," according to the police reports.

The couple attempted to leave the scene in the Downtowner taxi, but the driver refused to transport them. Police caught up with McKiernan in the 500 block of East Cooper Avenue, where he told them the skier fell in front of him and he went around him.

"McKiernan was adamant that he did not hit the male … but rather the male was already on the ground when McKiernan passed him," according to the police report.

McKiernan admitted pushing the ski instructor, the reports state. His girlfriend told police that the instructor pushed her first so she pushed him back.

Attempts to reach McKiernan on Monday were not successful.

Powers, the man who was hit, said he struck his head and back "pretty hard" on the icy run and could not ski the next day, which was the last day of his vacation.

"My back hurt a lot," Powers said. "But I was not injured enough to go to the doctor. The only thing that bummed me out was I couldn't ski the next day."

In an interesting twist, Powers, who's been coming to Aspen every year since 1990, said he was having margaritas at a local restaurant later that night when he noticed that McKiernan was the bartender. He said he asked McKiernan if he was the one who hit him, but McKiernan denied it and said Powers was already on the ground.

"I don't want to see the kid get in trouble or anything," Powers said. "If he'd stopped and said, 'Sorry,' it would have been over."

jauslander@aspentimes.com