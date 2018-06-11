Body found near river identified as missing Rifle man

A body found on an island in the Colorado River over the weekend near Parachute has been identified as that of a 29-year-old Rifle man who had been missing since late last month.

The Garfield County Coroner's Office has positively identified the remains as that of Joshua Gomez, who was last seen at a bus stop in New Castle around May 25. The Coroner’s Office is asking for any information from the public regarding Gomez’s whereabouts after that time.

“The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and microscopic examination, which will not be available for several weeks,” Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said in a Monday press release. “No injuries or trauma was noted during the autopsy.”

The body was found and reported to authorities about 4 p.m. Saturday. The body was discovered on an island in the Colorado River west of Parachute. Coroner's Office investigators responded to the area and worked with Garfield County Sheriff's Deputies and Garfield County Search & Rescue, Inc. to recover the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coroner's Office investigator at (970) 665-6335.