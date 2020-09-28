Body of Aspen man missing since Friday located Monday near bike path in town

Alan Roberts left his Aspen home before 3 p.m. Friday, and his body was located Monday, Aspen Police said.

Aspen Police Department

The body of Alan Roberts, who left his Aspen home sometime Friday, was found Monday morning near a bike path in Aspen, the Aspen Police Department said in an update Monday.

Roberts, 56, had left his home on the north side of Aspen on Friday sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on his bike and had not been seen or heard from since by his family and friends, Aspen Police said Sunday night in a Facebook post.

Police said they received a call Monday morning that a person saw a bike that resembled Roberts’ distinctive “John Deere” bike near a bike path in Aspen.

“Investigating that lead, at about 10:30 a.m. Monday officers discovered a deceased body, later identified as Alan Roberts. The death is currently being investigated by the Pitkin County Coroner,” police said Monday. “There are no suspicious circumstances.”

Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said Monday afternoon they received numerous calls since last night from people offering to help look for Roberts.

In the news release, the police department thanked the community “for all of the support in this case. Without your help we would not have been able to bring closure to the case and to all of Alan’s friends and loved ones.”