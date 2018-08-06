Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Harvey Gap

A Garfield County Search and Rescue dive team recovered the body of a possible drowning victim at Harvey Gap Reservoir north of Silt late Sunday.

According to a 10:05 p.m. Sunday press release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a male in his early 20s was recovered from the lake, several hours after authorities were called about a possible drowning around 3:45 p.m. Harvey Gap is located about three miles north of Silt.

“After the initial investigation, a Search and Rescue Dive Team was called in,” according to the release. “Late this evening the dive team recovered the body of a male in his early 20s.”

The victim has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin. A final cause of death will be determined and released by the Garfield County Coroner following his investigation, according to the release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.