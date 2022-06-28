Boebert beats Coram in GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
The Colorado Sun
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on Tuesday took a major step toward securing a second term when she easily defeated her Republican primary challenger, state Sen. Don Coram, in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
The Associated Press called the race for Boebert at 7:36 p.m. Boebert was leading Coram with 64% of the vote compared to his 36%.
Coram promised to be a drama-free, get-it-done replacement to Boebert in Washington. But 3rd District GOP voters decided instead by what appeared to be a commanding margin to stay the course with the Garfield County congresswoman, despite all of her controversies, which have helped make Boebert a national Republican figure.
Boebert raised far more money than Coram heading into the primary election in the 3rd District, which sweeps across 25 counties from the Western Slope into Pueblo and southeast Colorado. She also benefited from about $375,000 in support from outside groups.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.
Unofficial elections show Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, and Democrat Adam Frisch ofAspen, have won the Colorado U.S. 3rd Congressional District primaries.
In Garfield County, Bobert nabbed 4,406 votes (57.19% of the vote) over challenger Don Coram’s 3,298 (42.81%). There was a 36.09% turnout amongst the 21,476 registered Republican voters in the county.
Frisch nabbed 1,991 votes (52.48% of the vote) over challengers Soledad Sandoval Tafoya’s 1,130 votes (34.53%) and Alex Walker’s 493 votes (12.99%). There was a 25.71% turnout amongst the 15,358 registered Democratic voters in the county.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User