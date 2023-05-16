Boebert files for divorce after nearly two decades of marriage

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, and her husband Jayson Boebert, pray with supporters before the start of a victory party held at the Warehouse Bar and Restaurant in Grand Junction Colo., Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

William Woody/Special to The Colorado Sun

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson, the Garfield County Republican announced Tuesday.

The couple has been married for roughly two decades.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process,” the congresswoman said in a written statement. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.”

She added: “This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

The full Colorado Sun story can be read here.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.