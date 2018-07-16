Bond remains at $10,000 in Glenwood Springs stalking case

A Garfield County Court Judge Monday decided not to reduce bond in a misdemeanor case involving a 53-year-old man accused of repeatedly stalking teenage girls.

Public defender Kevin Donnelly asked Judge Paul Metzger to address bond at the arraignment hearing Monday morning, but prosecutors and the victims' families objected, saying a bond reduction could present a public safety issue.

The defendant, James Sandridge, is held at Garfield County Jail on an initial $10,000 bond, which was set after his arrest on June 21.

On that day, at about 7:45 p.m., one of the victims had called the Glenwood Springs Police Department and said Sandridge had been following her and her two friends, according to court documents.

The 16-year-old girl who called police had said Sandridge first rode by on his bicycle and said hello to the three girls near the confluence of the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers as they sunbathed.

The girl said he appeared again, this time with another unknown male, and they both allegedly watched the girls, which made them uncomfortable, causing them to leave.

The three girls, who are aged 14-16, said Sandridge approached them a third time when they made it back along the Glenwood River Trail to Eighth Street, and this time, he allegedly asked them how old they are.

In court documents, a police officer said he had been speaking with the girls when Sandridge rode by a fourth time on Seventh Street.

The defendant was briefed of the three harassment charges against him at an advisement hearing on June 22.

According to prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Pitkin County Court in early May. In that incident, he followed around a group of teenage girls in Aspen for several hours, making suggestive comments and leering. For that crime, he spent 31 days at the Pitkin County Jail.

Enough is enough, said Deputy District Attorney Tony Hershey at Sandridge's first court hearing for the Glenwood Springs incident.

Hershey also handled the Aspen case and said, "Now he's here doing exactly the same thing. He is not going to stop; he continues to follow young ladies around." He added, "We're past the help part. He continues to do this."

Sandridge has a record of protection orders against him, mostly involving women he has previously harassed, Hershey also said in that hearing.

The defendant has also failed to appear in court on several occasions, prompting Judge Metzger to order a higher bond in the most recent case.

A protection order prohibits Sandridge from having any contact with individuals under age 18, should he bond out of Garfield County Jail. He is due back in court on Aug. 20.