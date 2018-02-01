Bonfire Brewing partners with Outdoor Adventure Quest

Where: Across Colorado, including at Bonfire Brewing in Eagle.

What: Outdoor Adventure Quest, a challenge with more than 500 tasks spanning 12 sporting categories as well as breweries.

EAGLE — Bonfire Brewing has announced a partnership with Outdoor Adventure Quest to provide another opportunity to get out, explore Colorado and enjoy beer.

Outdoor Adventure Quest is a build-your-own-adventure challenge with more than 500 tasks spanning 12 sporting categories including hiking, biking, climbing, paddling, camping, outdoor education and breweries. Teams will be able to earn points at Bonfire Brewing by picking up beer-to-go, playing games and spinning the “Beer Wheel.”

Questers will spend Feb. 9-11 exploring Colorado, earning points along the way through the Outdoor Adventure Quest app’s live scoreboard. Teams can start and end anywhere in the state, and if they gather around at Bonfire Brewing to plan or conclude their adventure, then they’ll score some bonus points.

SIGN UP

Participants can sign up for the Winter Adventure Quest at outdoor adventurequest.com and are invited to meet at Bonfire Brewing before the Quest to plan out their adventure with teammates. Use the code BONFIRE at checkout for 50 percent off registration. Participants who use the code receive a free beer at the tap room with proof of their confirmation email.

For more information about Bonfire Brewing, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com. With inquiries about Outdoor Adventure Quest, contact Lindsey Beres at lindsey.beres@outdooradventure quest.com.