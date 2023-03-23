Border Patrol presence at Glenwood Springs Career Expo raises concerns, prompts apologies

U.S. Border Patrol Agent and Recruiter Luis Bustamante speaks with students at Tuesday's Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School.

Concerns expressed over the presence of a U.S. Border Patrol agent who presented at Tuesday’s multi-school Youthentity Career Expo at Glenwood Springs High School prompted responses from both the organizer of the event and Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez.

“We are aware of the trauma and damage that interactions with agencies such as the U.S. Border Patrol can have on some of our students and community, and for that I sincerely apologize on behalf of the Roaring Fork School District,” Rodríguez wrote in a letter to district families on Wednesday.

The Border Patrol recruiter was one of the more than 90 exhibitors at the Career Expo that included several other local, state and federal law enforcement, public safety, corrections and security agencies.

The event, which was organized for the first time this year by Carbondale-based Youthentity after several years under the auspices of GlenX, invited high school students from Glenwood Springs to Aspen to learn about a variety of possible career paths.

But the presence of the Border Patrol drew criticism from both state Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, and the Latino advocacy group Voces Unidas.

“At a time our state is advancing legislation to support our immigrant community, inviting this agency into the safe space of a school sends the opposite message,” Velasco said in a Wednesday news release.

Velasco said she supports the presence of local law enforcement agencies at local career expos, adding that “public safety is strengthened when the community has a positive relationship with law enforcement,” especially local police agencies.

“However, having classmates put on a U.S. Border Patrol vest in the school setting creates a threatening and divisive environment that pits nonimmigrant students against immigrant students,” she said.

Voces Unidas President and CEO Alex Sánchez expressed similar concerns , calling the decision to include the Border Patrol at the Expo “insensitive, at best.”

“It is simply unacceptable for (organizers) to embrace a visit from U.S. Border Patrol to campus,” Sánchez wrote in a statement posted to the group’s website. “It represents a grave violation of the community’s trust and it is traumatic to many students and their families.”

Youthentity Executive Director Kirsten Petre McDaniel apologized, as well, in a statement provided to the Post Independent on Thursday.

“I sincerely apologize to any student or community member who was inadvertently hurt by their presence,” she said. “The purpose of the event is to connect students with a variety of professionals to learn more about their career paths. This includes students who may want to serve their local community, state or country in a law enforcement or military capacity.

“Discussions have already taken place with Superintendent Dr. Rodríguez, and we pledge to work more closely together regarding future events to help ensure all students feel safe.”

Rodríguez also referred to the school district’s 2016 resolution which committed to ensuring a safe haven for immigrant students in district schools.

“The Career Expo this week resulted in our failure to meet at least the following commitment from the resolution:

‘Our schools will remain safe and supportive spaces for students and community members, free from intimidation, hostility or violence, including threat of deportation.’

“Though there were not any direct threats that we know of, nor any student information that was shared, we recognize that the presence of Border Patrol alone can be intimidating for some students,” Rodríguez wrote.

Both Velasco and Sánchez referenced a 2012 Roaring Fork School District agreement with local law enforcement agencies to exercise “extraordinary discretion” before assigning a school resource officer to additional police work involving immigration enforcement that could implicate the immigration status of a student’s family.

Tuesday’s Career Expo brought more than 1,200 students to GSHS to visit the various information tables and listen to keynote speaker Kayleen McCabe, a TV host and contractor with the DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation.

Samantha Freese from Colorado Workforce chats with students at Tuesday’s Youthentity Career Expo.

The event, which operated for seven years under GlenX, “helps to expose high school students to a variety of career choices and is also a chance for valley businesses and organizations to share what they have to offer locally,” said Greg Beachey, director of Youthentity’s Career Academy.

