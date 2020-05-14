Bow Wow Film Festival goes virtual

Colorado Animal Rescue is currently hosting a virtual film festival that is going to the dogs. The Bow Wow Film Festival has since 2015 played for a single evening at the Crystal Theater in Carbondale. But this year, due to Coronavirus, the festival has gone virtual, allowing viewers to experience it online anytime from now through May 22.

The festival is a 90-minute program that celebrates, educates and inspires all things dog — through the art of short film.

Bow Wow Film Festival works in partnership with animal welfare organizations, such as pet food pantries, humane societies and service dog organizations, to raise money and awareness. Locally, the film festival benefits Colorado Animal Rescue in their mission to practice “excellence in animal care, education, and advocacy to connect pets to their people.”

Bow Wow films are made by filmmakers who are storytellers, animators and artists of award-winning, funny, and poignant shorts, according to a news release by the organization.

Some of the films featured include a moving story called “Deaf Dogs of OR,” an animated short featuring BJ Leiderman of NPR musical fame and his dog Maizey, the return of the hysterical “Ask Frank — Advice for Dogs,” and the beautiful story of “Mike & Abbie,” a film about a rescue dog that changed the course of a man’s life. Of course, the festival will also include the always popular gratuitous cat video.

Bow Wow Film Festival Founder and Director Susan Kelley said, “I think the best two things about going virtual are that we will be able to connect with folks all over the country who may not have been able to host a live event, and secondly, people will be able to watch our films with their beautiful pups stretched out next to them on the sofa, which is, of course, the best way to watch a movie.”

Erin Galbreath of Colorado Animal Rescues said the films are very fun, and some of them are inspirational.

“My favorite film was in black and white and it was almost like a satire,” she said. “It’s about a dog who hunts bagels on the beach, and the bagels were like animals themselves, and then they reproduced and had cheerios.”

For tickets, and to watch a short trailer about the film festival, go to http://www.bowwowfilmfest.com.

