Box truck driver killed Friday morning after driving into Eagle River

A 62-year-old Denver man was pronounced dead at the scene after the truck he was driving wound up in the Eagle River near Dotsero on Friday morning.

Around 7:52 a.m. Friday, the driver eased off the eastbound lane of Interstate 70 west of Dotsero. He did not turn off the road abruptly, according to law enforcement officials who arrived on the scene.

The box truck rolled through the fence near the highway and over several yards of grass before plunging into the Eagle River. Authorities are unsure if the deceased died at the wheel and drove into the Eagle River or drove into the Eagle River and died.

The man’s identity had not been released Friday pending notification of his next of kin, Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said.

Officers at the scene thought someone might be alive after the crash and called for a water rescue. One of the rescuers even took a jet ski into the river.

The lane of eastbound I-70 was closed for several hours as wreckers worked to pull the truck out of the river.