Boy found after late-night search southwest of Carbondale

Ten volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen spent Wednesday night searching for a 9-year-old boy missing along Thompson Creek near Carbondale, according to a news release.

The boy was found uninjured after about an hour and a half by a member of his hiking party, the release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office states. The boy had been fishing along the creek but failed to return to a trailhead.

The boy’s hiking party searched for him for an hour before one of the members drove to Carbondale and called emergency dispatchers around 10:15 p.m., according to the release.

The boy had wandered downstream a few miles from the trailhead in the opposite direction he was supposed to go. When a family friend found him, the two continued downstream until they reached Highway 133.

All rescuers were out of the field by 2:30 a.m.