UPDATE 1:02 p.m.- Both lanes of traffic on I-70 westbound at mile marker 116 have been re-opened.

An SUV caught fire Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 70 at mile marker 116, fully engulfing the vehicle and setting off a brief wildfire, according to Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, while embers spread to vegetation on the other side of the Glenwood Canyon bike path, causing a small wildfire to break out. Firefighters were able to extinguish the wildfire quickly, before getting the car fire under control.

According to Tillotson, both lanes on I-70 westbound were closed for up to an hour to allow for proper cleanup. At this time no injuries are reported, but responding officers did request an ambulance.

The Post Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.