BREAKING: Ami’s Acres, Mitchell Creek put on pre-evacuation notice due to I-70 fire

UPDATE: 4:34 p.m.

I-70 Eastbound is now open, I-70 Westbound remains closed.

UPDATE: 3:51 p.m.

Ami’s Acres and Mitchell Creek is on pre-evacuation notice due to a wildfire in South Canyon near mile marker 112, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear how large the fire has grown at this point, but crews are on hand attempting to contain the blaze.

Currently, I-70 is closed in both directions at exit 114, and exit 109. Expect heavy delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.