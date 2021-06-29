BREAKING: Flash flood warning prompts Interstate 70 closure in Glenwood Canyon





Interstate 70 is closed Tuesday evening in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero due to a flash flood warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood warning is for the Grizzly Creek burn area, which is in Glenwood Canyon. The warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

The closure has been extended to west Rifle in both directions, with local traffic being allowed.

At 5:05 p.m., radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the burn area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, the warning states.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area, the warning states, and the debris flow will consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

“This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks … streams … and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Burn Area,” the warning states. “Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.”

The National Weather Service said to turn around and don’t drive when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The canyon was closed at times Saturday, Sunday and Monday because of heavy rains that caused debris and mud slides.

The Post Independent will provide further updates.