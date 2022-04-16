BREAKING: I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon due to fire near Gypsum

A screenshot of the Colorado Department of Transportation camera shows traffic stopped due to a fire along Interstate 70 near Gypsum.



Update 6:30 p.m.: Colorado Department of Transportation is initiating the northern alternate route for I-70 traffic. The Westbound closure point is Exit 157 (Wolcott).

The size of the fire is estimated to be 25-30 acres.

Update 5:00 p.m.: The existing closure on I-70 has been moved from MM 116 (Glenwood Springs) to MM 87 (West Rifle). Local traffic is excluded.

Interstate 70 is closed both directions between MM 116 (Glenwood Springs) and MM140 (Gypsum) due to a fire near Gypsum according to a text alert sent out around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. There is no estimated time for reopening.

According to the Eagle County PIO Facebook page the Duck Pond Fire began in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero. Winds pushed the fire slowly in an easterly direction towards Gypsum.

Fire crews responded, but the area presents challenging access issues. An evacuation notice has been issued for Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum. An evacuation shelter is being set up at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds.

A map of the Duck Pond Fire showing evacuation and pre-evacuation areas near the town of Gypsum. For more information visit http://www.ecemergency.org



5:21 PM Update: PRE-EVACUATION NOTICE: Residents, businesses and others in Red Hill Area, please be ready to evacuate due to a wildland fire. This includes Beacon Rd, Cedar Dr, Strohm Cir, Highland Rd, Sunset Ln, Knob Ln.

To monitor the fire and for further information visit http://www.ecemergency.org .

A fire has broken out between the Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum near milepost 137. I-70 is closed in both directions with no ETA to reopen. Please avoid the area. Recommend alternate route to the north, H13-H40-H131. @ColoradoDOT @EagleCountySO @Garco911 pic.twitter.com/KtoQSoWq1x — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) April 16, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated with further information