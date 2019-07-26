BREAKING: I-70 Westbound closed at mile marker 114 due to mudslide
I-70 westbound has been closed at mile marker 114 due to a mudslide.
According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler, a “mudslide with rocks in it” occurred at 110 westbound along I-70 at around 2:25 p.m.
There is no estimated time as to when I-70 westbound will reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local