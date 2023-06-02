 Breaking: Interstate 70 at Canyon Creek exit closed | PostIndependent.com
Breaking: Interstate 70 at Canyon Creek exit closed

Staff Report
  

Interstate 70 eastbound at the Canyon Creek exit is closed following an accident that was first reported around 3:21 p.m., a Garfield County emergency alert states.

