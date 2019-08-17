Fatal crash closed WB I-70 near Canyon Creek for lengthy period Saturday
One person died late Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 traveling westbound near mile marker 109.
Colorado State Patrol confirmed one fatality occurred as a result of the crash, which closed the highway for nearly 8 hours Saturday, forcing travelers to divert on U.S. Highway 6. The highway opened up to traffic round 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
“The road is going to be shutdown for an extended period of time,” a trooper with Colorado State Patrol said.
No details were available at this time as to what caused the fatal crash.
This is a developing story. The Post Independent will provide updates as they become available.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.