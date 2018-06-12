Update: BREAKING: Wildfire on Buffalo Mountain forces evacuations for Wildernest, Mesa Cortina residents; 30 acres and growing

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for residents below 20 Grand. Authorities are asking residents in Lower Buffalo to pack up and be ready.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. – Summit Fire & E.M.S. and the U.S. Forest Service are fighting a wildfire on Buffalo Mountain, west of Silverthorne and north of Frisco.

The fire is currently at 30 acres and growing, said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. The fire is traveling east downhill, and currently spotting flames and embers 250 feet from structures. Evacuations at the top half of Wildernest and Mesa Cortina are in progress. The number of evacuees is unknown at this time, but FitzSimons said the area contains high-density residential development.

Authorities have set up an evacuation shelter at the Silverthorne Recreation Center at 430 Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne. The county urges residents to call the Public Information Hotline for more information: (970) 668-9730. The county also has frequently updated emergency blog at http://www.co.summit.co.us/emergencyblog.

Summit fire has requested both hand crews and aircraft to assist with the blaze. Aircraft designed to combat wildfire have been deployed to the scene, said deputy district ranger Adam Bianchi. Several aircraft and helicopters have been spotted working above the fire.

Listen: Interview with Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons and deputy district ranger Adam Bianchi.

Bianchi said the Forest Service recently did a fuel reduction project in the area, which they hope will stop the fire before it reaches homes.

"We are fighting this with everything," FitzSimons said.

Currently authorities are not allowing residents up to homes to pick up pets or personal items. The Silverthorne Recreation Center has been set up for evacuees.

The Summit County Animal Control & Shelter has set up a hotline for residents who need help retrieving pets left at homes in the area at (970) 668-4143.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's multi-mission aircraft is en route to help map out the fire and set up a perimeter.

Authorities are requesting residents do not call 9-1-1. The public hotline number for updates is (970) 668-9730.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

Here is a live video from the fire:

