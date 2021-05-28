BREAKING: Semi jumps median on Interstate 70; EB I-70 to be closed for 12 hours at Canyon Creek

A screenshot taken from a CDOT traffic camera showing the accident near MM 124 on Interstate 70.



The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is estimating that the eastbound lane on Interstate 70 at the Canyon Creek exit will be closed for the next 12 hours.

The closure is due to a wreck that occurred a little after noon.

A semi-trailer truck heading westbound on Interstate 70 reportedly jumped the median onto the eastbound lane near the Hanging Lake exit 9 miles east of Glenwood Springs, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Walt Stowe said.

Stowe said after the semi jumped the median, it caught fire, according to initial reports. Meanwhile, there is debris in the westbound lane.

The westbound lane is higher than the eastbound lane along that stretch of I-70.

The driver of the semi, which is flipped upside down, was taken to a hospital in Vail.

The westbound lane is currently being cleared and will have one lane open within 30 minutes, Stowe said.

It’s not yet been reported if other vehicles were involved with the crash.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com