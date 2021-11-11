‘Breaking the Band’ to film in Glenwood Springs

Morgan Celner performs in front of a crowd.

Submitted / Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association

A band visiting Glenwood Springs to film footage for reality show “Breaking the Band” will host two concerts next week benefiting Hanging Lake restoration efforts.

Southern rock-and-roll blues band Morgan Celner & The Carolina Reapers plans to bolster fundraising efforts for the restoration of Hanging Lake with two live shows in Glenwood Springs next week, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association announced Wednesday.

The sets will be filmed by “Breaking the Band,” a national TV program featuring former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider. The reality show explores the behind-the-scenes daily grind of a music group’s life on the road and its hopeful rise to success, a Chamber news release states.

“The episode will feature Morgan Celner & The Carolina Reapers, who will perform back-to-back shows at two venues in Glenwood Springs, with proceeds benefiting the efforts to restore the Hanging Lake Trail,” the news release states. “The popular National Natural Landmark’s trail was devastated by mudslides a year after the Grizzly Creek Fire raged through Glenwood Canyon.”

In 2020, more than 33,000 acres of White River National Forest land were consumed by wildfire. Hanging Lake was spared, but the surrounding devastation led to debris slides and damage to the popular trail earlier this year. The damage prompted forest officials to temporarily close down Hanging Lake, a part of a fragile lake system just north of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, to visitors.

“After the mudslides, the trail became impassable to foot traffic with multiple bridges spanning Dead Horse Creek destroyed,” the release states. “Forest personnel estimate that it could take up to two years to restore the trail and make it safe again for visitors.”

Costs for restoration are expected to be significant.

The first show is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the New Space Theatre at Colorado Mountain College, Spring Valley Campus, located at 3000 County Road 114 in Glenwood Springs.

The second show is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, located in downtown Glenwood Springs at 915 Grand Ave.

Headlining both shows is Morgan Celner & The Carolina Reapers.

“Guitar Prodigy Morgan Celner & The Carolina Reapers, a rock-n-roll, southern blues band will perform in the episode,” the release states. “According to the band’s website, Celner won two regional Joe Bonamassa Blues Guitarist Competitions at age 17 and the Guitar Center US competition staff voted him the ‘next best up-and-coming young blues guitarist in the US.’”