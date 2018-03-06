Breckenridge weighs DNA testing dog poop after complaints pile up

Call it CSI for canines. Call it a new low in personal responsibility. However you look at it, DNA tests aren’t just for cracking high-profile crimes anymore.

Facing a longstanding problem of pet owners either failing or refusing to clean up after their companions, Breckenridge town staff are seriously considering DNA testing more than 50 dogs living in town-owned apartments.

“We have and continue to explore the DNA-identification option,” said Laurie Best, a senior planner with the town who informed council last week that forensic testing for dogs and their feces isn’t a far-fetched idea.

“In other communities where this service is available, we believe it is shown to be a very effective deterrent,” she explained in a follow-up email, referencing places like Aspen and Denver where implementation of such programs has been credited with cutting into the poop problem.

At the request of the Summit Daily, Best checked in on the number of complaints the town has received regarding dog droppings at town-owned apartment complexes. According to figures relayed by Best from the property managers, there were at least 23 complaints in 2017 at two Pinewood Village developments and at Huron Landing combined.

Numbers weren’t available for the fourth complex, but the other three account for 145 of the town’s 175 apartment units. With 48 registered dogs living in just those units, it’s a safe assumption about one-third of the town’s tenants have dogs.

Recommended Stories For You